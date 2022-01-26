A former Cuban deputy abandons Medicine because it is not enough to live

Luis Ángel Adán Roble, former deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) of Cuba, announced that he is abandoning his profession as a doctor from a Havana hospital because that job does not guarantee “a decent salary.”

In a publication on his Facebook wall, who was the first openly gay Cuban deputy, shared a photo of himself from his consultation at the Freyre de Andrade Hospital, in the Cuban capital, with the text: “My last photo as a doctor, for now “.

“I started the process of withdrawing from the specialty for various reasons, one of them being physical exhaustion”narrowed down

“It is no secret to anyone that for several years I have been working as a waiter in a bar at night. The monthly salary of 5,600 pesos (approximately 56 dollars at current exchange rates) is negligible compared to the work we do. Life is expensive in a country with inflation of more than 70%,” he said, referring to the hardships that even professionals suffer due to the serious economic crisis affecting the island.

“Thanks to my family and friends always for the support. I do not lose hope of working in the health sector again one day, but with minimum conditions and a decent salary“, he finished.

Adán Roble had announced his resignation from his seat in the ANPP in 2019while he was in his fifth year of Medicine, after sustaining a public controversy with the National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX)directed by Mariela Castro, daughter of Raúl Castro.

Days before, The young man had been harshly questioned by CENESEX for complaining on his social networks about the little help he received from that institution and the Faculty of Medicine to arrange a trip to Colombia to participate in the VII Regional Conference of ILGALAC (International Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Trans and Intersex for Latin America and the Caribbean).

Adán Roble then referred on Facebook to the difficulties he encountered in getting the dean of his Faculty to deliver a letter that he needed to speed up travel procedures, as well as to CENESEX’s refusal to accredit him “as an activist of a community social network (although on my previous trip to Colombia in May, they did issue a letter).”

After that post, the deputy director of CENESEX, Manuel Vázquez Seijidohe responded harshly, also using Facebook.

In a long note, The official explained that they had supported Adán Roble’s previous trip “because we intended for you to ‘grow’ politically and as a person,” but “I don’t think your growth was palpable. From this: why should we have the obligation to support a similar process again?”

In May 2019, Adán Roble supported the independent LGBTI March that took place in Havana and was repressed by the regime, and then harshly criticized by Mariela Castro herself. However, he later questioned the participants in it, suggesting that they might have been paid to hold it.

In February 2021, he also denounced having been “regulated” by the Ministry of the Interior for considering him a “person of public interest”. With the application of this figure, the Cuban regime prevents activists, opponents and independent journalists from traveling outside the country.

According to what Adan Roble told then, his inclusion on the list took place after he refused to be “prepared” as a State Security agent to operate at the University of Havana while he was studying medicine.