A historical is leaving! Sean Payton resigns as New Orleans Saints head coach

After 15 seasons at the helm of the New Orleans Saints, achieving a Super Bowl, Sean Payton decides not to return to the franchise. What awaits you in the future?

Although the world of National Football League (NFL) revolves these days around the Playoffs, coaching moves are a key part of this season. New Orleans Saints is the most recent added to the list of franchises that must hire a HC in the offseason.

After 15 seasons at the helm of the team, Sean Payton decided to walk away from the head coaching position of the Louisiana State franchise. One of the most experienced coaches in the league communicated the decision to the franchise yesterday and today gave his farewell press conference.

Payton’s career means a lot to the Saints, making the team competitive shortly after taking over. His eternal legacy, being remembered as the trainer who brought the ring from superbowl to the city of New Orleans.

Sean Payton’s legacy with the Saints

Sean Payton, 58, spent 15 seasons at the helm of New Orleans, posting a 152-89 record, including nine postseason wins. winning Super Bowl XLIV, and the 2006 Coach of the Year award. In addition, Payton was very important to the city community as it rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina.