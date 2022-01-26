“A project with a future to evolve as a player”

To seek greater activity in Europe, Eugenio Pizzuto left French football to play for Braga in Portugal.

Mexican soccer player Eugenio Pizzuto became a new player for SC Braga in Portugal. The midfielder arrives at Lusitanian football after going through a difficult stage in Ligue 1 with Lille.

Eugenio Pizzuto went from French soccer to Portuguese football to join Braga. @CDesportiva_SCB

Through his official Twitter account, Braga made official the hiring of the 19-year-old player who was trained in the Tuzos del Pachuca youth academy. The Aztec arrives free to Portuguese football after terminating his contract with the French squad by mutual agreement a few weeks ago.

With the Lille squad, Pizzuto failed to debut in the French First Division despite being in the squad for a year and a half and even being part of the squad that was proclaimed Ligue 1 champion.

In Gallic territory, Eugenio fought against “Compartment Syndrome” that did not allow him to be in good physical condition and therefore could not be taken into account by the Lille coaching staff. However, Pizzuto is now in top condition and hopes to establish himself at Braga.

The ‘Os Arcebispos’ team is in fourth position in the Portuguese classification and will face the Sheriff for a place in the Round of 16 of the Europa League. The Aztec could make his debut this Sunday in the game against Moreirense.