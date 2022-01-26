A woman broke into Tim Cook’s house and sent him photos with loaded guns

Apple takes action to protect Tim Cook from alleged stalker!

Despite his low profile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has a huge following around the world, and in recent years this popularity has put him in a tough spot. That is why Apple has taken action on the matter and has received a restraining order against a Virginia woman who broke into Cook’s home and sent him photos of a loaded firearm.

According to information shared since, in its application to the court, Apple accused the woman, whose identity has not been revealed, of “erratic, threatening and strange behavior”. Apple also stated that it believes the woman may be armed, is currently in the South Bay area and “He intends to return to Cook’s residence or otherwise search for him in the near future.”

Apple protects Tim Cook from a possible stalker

the visits and attempts to contact Cook began in 2020, when the woman addressed Cook via Twitter messages. The Virginia woman, who used the last name “Cook” on the social media platform, claimed that she was Cook’s wife and that the Apple CEO was the father of her two twin boys.

The same year, between October and mid-November 2020, he allegedly emailed Cook about 200 times. Apple claimed in its court filing that the messages showed a “significant escalation in tone”, and that the subsequent messages became “threatening and very disturbing”.

According to court documents, the defendant also began to register fake companies with “highly offensive corporate names” with Cook named as an officer, director or agent.

In September 2021, the woman emailed the Apple executive requesting to be his roommate. Even showed up at Cook’s home in October 2021 and approached security.

He then continued to email Cook. A week before Christmas 2021, he demanded hundreds of millions of dollars from the Apple executive. Another email from a few days later reportedly contained violent language.

The restriction order issued this week by a Santa Clara Court prohibits the woman from possessing weapons, approaching any Apple employee, entering any Apple property and going to Cook’s residence in the Palo Alto area. Likewise, a hearing has been reported scheduled for March 29 to take other measures on the situation.

