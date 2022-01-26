About foldable smartphones » Enrique Dans

Belén Rodrigo, from ABC, called me to ask for my opinion on the smartphones foldable smartphones, and today it has published its news entitled «Foldable smartphones trace their space in the market» (pdf paper, pdf on-line).

Since its inception, the idea of ​​folding a screen has seemed uninteresting to me. The first models of smartphone The foldables I held in my hand seemed frankly unappealing devices: the supposed advantage of having twice the screen was clearly clouded by a clearly compromised durability, by a very uncomfortable fold, and by the idea that inserting such a mobile part in a device like a smartphone, which we use countless times a day and carry in places like a bag or a pocket, could not bring anything good.

My impression after seeing how companies like Samsung, already in its third generation of smartphones folding, have been trying to solve their first and obvious problems in this regard can be slightly more positive, but still very cold. Other companies, such as Huawei, Motorola, Oppo or Xiaomi have launched similar products, but I have not seen any that seem particularly attractive to me.

Simply, it seems to me an attempt to seek differentiation in a market that has been boring for too many years and innovating only incrementally (more cameras, more resolution, more or less notch, etc. – and in which Samsung and other brands run the same risk of what happens to them with previous innovations: that the market keeps them as a niche option until Apple, if it does, decides to put such a device on the market type.

Obviously, nothing is known about the apple brand in this sense beyond some registered patents, an interest deferred over time and the possibility that it considers them a passing fad. But as has happened on other occasions in this market, everything indicates that as long as Apple does not consider that it can create an attractive and differential value proposition in this area and does not endorse the trend with its own device, smartphones folding will continue to be practically a niche product, relatively extravagant and with few comparative advantages with respect to its price. Twice the screen, yes, twice the space to accommodate more battery and other components, but also more consumption, more fragility, more thickness and more weight. Or even some possibilities, such as opening several applications at the same time, which I’m not sure I want to carry out on a device like a smartphone. But of course, and as in everything, it is perfectly possible that I am wrong, and in a while I will have one in my pocket.

This article is also available in Spanish on my Medium page, «What is the point of the foldable smartphone?«