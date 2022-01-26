Actor Michael Madsen’s 26-year-old son found dead in Hawaii

Hudson and his father Michael Madsen.

Actor Michael Madsen’s son, Hudson Madsen, has died at the age of 26 in a possible suicide, according to authorities investigating the case.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

“I can confirm that Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu.”a spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner’s Department in Honolulu told the Sun.

Hudson Madsen lived in Hawaii with his wife Carlie and was found dead in a “suspicious suicide” according to authorities

Hudson was the godson of Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino. His father, Michael, 64, and Tarantino, 58, have collaborated on several films together, including “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill”, two parts, where he played the roles of the sadistic Mr. Rubio and hitman Budd.

Madsen’s other iconic role was as Sonny Black in the film Donnie Brasco, in which he starred opposite Al Pacino and Johnny Depp and for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

Michael is also the father of Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16, whom he shares with his wife, “The Price of Air” actress DeAnna Madsen.

He also shares sons Christian, 31, and Max, 27, with his ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.

Hudson’s Facebook profile indicated that he lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with his wife, Carlie.. According to photos posted on his social media pages, he served in the US Army and spent time in Afghanistan.

Michael Madsen with all his children.

His wife Carlie, whom he married last 2018, had undergone surgery just a few days ago for a breast tumor, a moment she highlighted on her social profiles, thanking her husband for his support.

“He has been very patient throughout the process. While I was in surgery, he bought me flowers, comfortable pajamas, and my favorite candies. She has been amazing in helping me through my recovery and I am so grateful.” wrote. Carlie also shared in her networks the difficulties they had in being parents and reflected some parts of her life in Hawaii.

Actor Michael Madsen shows his hands after placing his footprints in cement at a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theater, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, USA, on November 16, 2020.



A source told The Sun that Hudson’s mother, DeAnna, 61, was traveling to Hawaii to deal with the tragedy.

Chicago native Madsen was the subject of a biopic, “American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective”, released in 2021 by Playmaker Pictures. It features Tarantino, John Travolta and Daryl Hannah.

The investigation to clarify the alleged suicide continues.

——

In Mexico, the National System of Support, Psychological Counseling and Crisis Intervention by Telephone (SAPTEL) offers telephone attention 24 hours a day at the number: 0155 5259-8121. In the United States you can dial +1-888-628-9454.

At the Buenos Aires Suicide Assistance Center, they serve anyone in crisis on the toll-free lines 135 from Buenos Aires and GBA or at (54-11) 5275-1135 24 hours a day. There is also the Center for Attention to Family Suicide (CAFS): Tel. (011) 4758-2554 (cafs_ar@yahoo.com.ar – www.familiardesuicida.com.ar).

In the United States, there is the National Suicide Prevention Network to ask for help; you can call 1-888-628-9454 or 1-800-273-8255, the National Suicide Prevention Service hotline, to speak with someone who will give you free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week of the week. CDC also recommends its own prevention policies, programs, and practices.

KEEP READING

The suicide of a young man abandoned twice by his parents shocks China

Sinead O’Connor’s ordeal: her mother’s abuse, the pressure of fame and her son’s suicide

Diane Kruger revealed that Quentin Tarantino did not want her in “Inglourious Basterds” and that she got the role “because there was no one else left”