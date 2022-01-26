Actress Marisela Berti is in a coma after suffering a stroke in Mexico

Venezuelan actress and singer Marisela Berti suffered a stroke last Saturday and is confined in a hospital in Mexico, confirmed the Puerto Rican actor Robert Matos-Rivera on their social networks.

Berti is the ex-wife of the Puerto Rican singer Chucho Avellanetwith whom he had a son, Luis Armando Avellanet.

According to Matos Rivera, the 71-year-old interpreter’s health mishap caused her to be scheduled for surgery to remove blood clots from her head. Berti is sedated and “in a coma and they try to do these tests to see if she wakes up,” said the artist about the clinical picture of whom she was part of the cast of productions such as “La Usurpadora” and “Sacrificio de Mujer”.

The actor asked for prayers and called for the recovery of the veteran actress.

Likewise, the Venezuelan’s nephew, Heli Berti, through his Instagram account, expressed that the multifaceted urgently requires a blood transfusion.

“We urgently need blood donors for my aunt Marisela Berti, who is admitted to the Ángeles de Pedregal Hospital in Mexico City. With all my heart I thank you on behalf of her children and her family, her support at this time, ”she commented.

In addition to offering the address of the hospital institution, Berti invited to share the publication. “We also thank those who cannot donate, because they are in another part of the world, spread it because we surely have a family member or friends who can support Marisela at this time. Thanks with all my heart”, the relative stressed.

Berti married Avellanet in 1980 and they procreated Luis Armando. Last year Avellanet turned 80 and the actress wrote a column for The new day about her relationship with the singer.

“I never thought that one day I would marry that great artist, much less would I have thought that such a talented and successful man would be, as I later discovered, a beautiful human being. What I admire most about him and it never ceases to amaze me is his generosity when it comes to praising and recognizing the talent of other artists. He identifies talent and has no qualms about sharing his experienced opinion,” Berti quoted in his writing.