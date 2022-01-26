After a year and a half without big news, Netflix takes over the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry projects

Netflix signed a millionaire agreement with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2020 (Reuters)

Netflix has followed Spotify and now he is also taking measures so that the prince Harry Y Meghan Markle honor your agreement this year, 16 months after they signed a USD 100 million contract to produce content for the platform.

The streaming giant seeks specialized staff for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Netflix is ​​recruiting a production designer for the animated series “pear”, whose story will revolve around the adventures of a girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history. This project was announced by Markle in June of last year.. The Duchess is the show’s creator and executive producer alongside David Furnish, husband of Elton John. It was the second production confirmed by the dukes with their audiovisual company, Archewell Productions.

The job advertisement published by the company on the networks indicates that the person “He will help develop, create and support the aesthetic vision of the executive producing team.”

Markle, 40, and her husband, 37, signed a million-dollar multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020, shortly after leaving behind their duties as members of the British royal family and later moving to the United States.

Since their arrival in California, the royal couple has been associated with Oprah Winfrey for a documentary series AppleTV+ focused on mental health, he launched his nonprofit, the Archewell Foundation, and Meghan even wrote a children’s book, “The Bench,” a children’s story about fatherhood that she said was inspired by Harry’s relationship with the couple’s first child, Archie.

Last April the royal couple announced that they were working for Netflix in the production of a documentary series about the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry co-founded in 2014. In a statement, the Duke reported that he will be an executive producer of “Heart of Invictus”, which will be directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the team at Archewell Productions are building an ambitious roster that reflects the values ​​and causes they hold dear.”, said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix. “From the moment I met them, it was clear that Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed several lucrative deals with major companies since arriving in Los Angeles (Reuters)

Spotify announced an agreement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in December 2020. A business that they would have closed for USD 30 million to develop a podcast that would have several episodes. So far they haven’t uploaded more than a 30-minute audio.

In July, Archewell hired an experienced podcast producer, rebecca sananes, and confirmed that he “looked forward to sharing more content later in 2021″. Now Spotify is hiring producers through its podcast division, gimlet, to work with Archewell Audio. The job offer offers a six-month contract in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been a guest star on many other podcasts and in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, The former Californian actress accused the British royal family of racism, pointed to Buckingham Palace for perpetuating lies about Harry and her and admitted that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant due to the pressure she suffered from the press.

