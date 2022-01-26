After epic triumph of Chiefs, they question overtime rules in the NFL

Even the winning coach, in this case Andy Reid, questioned the NFL’s overtime rules.

Reid’s Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, then drove down the field, and Travis Kelce caught an 8-yard touchdown pass to end an epic division game against Buffalo. A day later, Reid acknowledged that Kansas City was lucky.

“I had a chance to talk to Sean afterwards,” Reid said of Bills coach Sean McDermott, “and I’m sure it’s something they’re going to look into. I wouldn’t object, it’s difficult.”

“It was unbelievable for us last night, but is it good for the game that’s the most important thing for everybody? To make it fair, it’s probably going to take both offense and defense to get a chance.”

That never happened on Sunday, and not much has happened in the postseason since the current rules were adopted in 2010 for the postseason and 2012 for the regular schedule.

Under the rules for the playoffs:

-Teams play periods of 15 minutes until there is a winner.

-A touchdown or safety in the first position gives the victory.

-If the score is still tied after each team’s first possession, either because neither team scored or each kicked a field goal, the next team to score wins the game.

-There are no challenges from the coaches and all reviews will start with the official replay.

In 11 postseason games that went to overtime, the team that got the ball first won 10 times, seven with scoring plays. It also included the first time it happened in a Super Bowl when the Patriots beat the Falcons with a touchdown on the first possession in 2017.

The only loss in that span came in the 2018 NFC championship game, when officials missed an obvious pass interference and illegal hit against Rams defensive end Nickell Robey-Coleman in the throes of regulation time. New Orleans fans continue to insist that overtime was never meant to be played.

In the regular season, the team that gets the ball first in overtime leads 86-65-10, with 34 possessions ending in touchdowns, according to Sportradar. The imbalance is not as pronounced as in the postseason.

Could there be changes soon? The powerful NFL competition committee, in charge of proposing rule changes, has been reviewing overtime rules for several years.

But for now, players, coaches and fans have to make do with what’s in the rules.