After suffering from covid, Adamari López looks so beautiful

Adamari Lopez Over the years, she has shown that she is a first-rate Puerto Rican actress and television presenter, so much so that her popularity grows daily in various parts of the continent. In addition, the beautiful Latina confirmed her great talent for acting after participating in several soap operas. In Mexico It is known thanks to the soap opera “Friends and rivals” of the year 2001.

During the end of 2021, the beautiful Puerto Rican was working as a judge on the reality show “That’s how you dance” that was emitted by the signal Telemundo. There, the popular Latina offers various returns to the participants that are of great help to them. For its part, Adamari She was one of the protagonists of the debut of the aforementioned contest after bursting into tears when she saw the Colombian dance Gregorio Pernia And your daughter Moon.

Also after his participation in said television strip, the ex of Tony Costa, began to participate in the program “Today” from the same television network. However, a few days ago the popular artist suffered from covid, so she was absent during several broadcasts of it. Luckily for her, being vaccinated, she did not have major complications when contracting the virus.

While a few hours ago through his official accounts he confirmed that he is already in the best way and that he looks radiant after suffering from this virus that continues to plague the world population. In his stories of his official account of Instagram shared a photo of her where she is seen wearing a dress of black tones that enhanced her figure.

Without a doubt, the fame that the ex-wife of the singer has Luis Fonsi is reflected in the social networks Since every time she publishes a photo of her, her followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising how beautiful she is at 50 years of age.