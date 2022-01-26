Alex Speitzer attacks Palazuelos for his political aspirations

A few days ago, the actor and businessman Robert Palazuelos made his political aspirations official, after registering as pre-candidate to government of the state of Quintana Roo.

However, the political uncovering of the so-calledor ‘Black Diamond’, has divided opinions, because while some support him and even celebrate, others have attacked him, such is the case of Alex Speitzer.

Through his social networks, the protagonist of ‘Dark Desire’ He let him see that it takes much more than good will to deal with the problems that our country is experiencing: “Roberto, Mexico is experiencing critical moments in which faith is not enough to solve the problems we are going through”Speitzer wrote in response to one of Palazuelos’ messages.

Also, the ex-boyfriend of the beautiful Ester Expósito, asked his colleague change your mind, well You don’t have the training or experience. to occupy such an important position: “I would like to make you reflect on your candidacy, we need people who are prepared and lead by example. You do not comply with either of these two”, sentenced.

So far, Palazuelos has not responded to the young man’s message; However, several Internet users have spoken out in favor of Alex’s words: “Well said, if all Mexicans thought this, there would not be so much parasite in the government”, “Excellent invitation to reflect, I hope you take it into account”, “Very true, we do not need actors like politicians; suitable people are needed for politics”, These are just some of the comments that can be read.