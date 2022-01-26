Alfredo Adame reappeared after a street fight and said he was the victim of robbery

Alfredo Adame gave his first statements about the fight that went viral on social networks on January 25 (Photo: Twitter screenshot/@VideosVirales69)

After being caught in a fight with a woman in the street, Alfredo Adame gave his version of the events and assured that the people with whom he confronted they stole his cell phone and a chain.

Alfredo Adame again caused controversy by getting involved in a street fight. In the videos that circulated on social networks, the driver is heard claiming the woman for her cell phonefor later too get into a fist fight with two men.

In a short interview he had with come the joyThe actor assured that the way the woman attacked him was because he wanted to steal some of his belongings.

“I said: ‘Why do you let me come around my neck?’ No, well, until later, when I started out and the whole thing, I found a little pendant that I was carrying lying on a red stone and I got here and said: ‘Chin, of course,’ I picked up the pendant. Why did I go here? (around the neck), well, to steal my chain”

The actor showed his pants with holes after the fight (Photo: screenshot/Instagram)

He added that someone made him see that a person was getting into his car through the window to take his cell phone, so not only was the chain stolen, but also his phone.

In addition to this, he showed how his pants and shirt after the fight, both with various cuts.

Until now, the reason why the fight started is unknownbut presumably the confrontation was due to a road incident on the South Peripheral of the capital city.

As reported by the journalist and correspondent for Univision Inés Moreno on his social networks, Alfredo reported that it all started when a little shock between the vehicle in which the woman was traveling and a man, who did not stop to insult the aspiring politician.

The controversial actor struggled with a woman claiming her cell phone Videos: Twitter @MxCapitalino / @VideosVirales69

Adame got upset and got out of his car, so he would have been run over by the other driver. Later, those on board they got out to physically assault him. Since his vehicle was left empty and with the windows rolled down, they would have assaulted him.

In the different videos you can see how the woman gets out of the vehicle she was in and throws herself at the actor. Adame did not hesitate to defend himself against her and began to struggle with her, who opened her shirt. On several occasions he asks her to return her phone, but he would not have been able to obtain it.

It is not the first problem that the actor faces this year, a few days ago the entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that Alfredo has to go every fortnight to the Secretary of National Defense to sign to keep his conditional freedom.

The incident would have happened in Periférico Sur, in the capital city (Photo: Screenshot)

The communicator assured that this measure was taken since he was allegedly accused of using improper weapons, that is, that he had committed the crime of possession of weapons for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy or Air Force.

the protagonist of beyond the bridge denied what Infante said, argued yes carries “high power” weapons, but that they all have their proper registration. He added that he frequently attends shooting centers and clubs, so he does not have any such legal problems.

However, it is true that you have to sign every 15 days as a precautionary measure, but because you did not notify the Tax Administration Service (SAT) of a change of tax domicile and went linked to process. Now he is waiting to resolve his legal situation through a protection.

