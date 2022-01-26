Alfredo Despaigne signs one more year with the Softbank Falcons in the Japanese Professional League

The Granma Slugger Alfredo Despaigne signed a new contract on Wednesday to play for the Softbank Falcons in the Japanese Professional Baseball League.

Despaigne, with several years in the Japanese circuit, signed the document at the Latin American Stadium and together with Yovani Aragón, vice president of the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB).

The athlete He will serve for one more season with the franchise based in Fukuoka, and according to his performance, he will be able to extend the bond.

In dialogue with the press, the slugger expressed his satisfaction at having made a career in Japan, the second strongest league on the planet and in which he has learned a lot.

In addition, he recognized the challenge that his club will face this season, after winning the Japan Series four times (2017-2020) and being eliminated in 2021.

Finally confirmed his desire to play again with Alazanes de Granma and to represent Cuba in international competitions.

This Tuesday saw the signing of the contracts of Liván Moinelo and Yurisbel Gracial, who together with Despaigne leave this Wednesday for Japan to join the Softbank preseason.

Several days ago the players contracted through the FCB in the Dragones de Chunichi club left for the Land of the Rising Sun.

On video, Statements by Liván Moinelo after renewing her contract

(Taken from Jit)