Altcoins Post 40% Gains on Bitcoin and Crypto Market Recovery

Cryptocurrency investors are starting to feel a sense of hope once again on Jan. 26, as the broader crypto market is in the green and Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $38,000. Even with the breakout, traders are urging caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, where the Federal Reserve is expected to reveal plans to raise interest rates.

As bullish sentiment begins to return, several altcoin projects have seen their prices jump over 41% as buyers of the dip tried to secure a position ahead of a potential market rally.

The 7 currencies with the highest price change in 24 hours. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the tokens that rose the most in the last 24 hours were Frontier (FRONT), Decentral Games (DG), and Quantstamp (QSP).

Frontier is listed on Bithumb

Frontier is a chain-agnostic decentralized finance aggregator designed to allow users to store, earn, trade, and invest in crypto assets across multiple blockchain networks from a single interface.

VORTECS™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began spotting a bullish outlook for FRONT on Jan. 24, prior to the recent price rally.

Exclusive to Cointelegraph, the VORTECS™ Score is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements, and online activity. Twitter.

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. FRONT price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, FRONT’s VORTECS™ Score surged into the green zone on Jan 23 and peaked at 86 on Jan 24, some 33 hours before the price shot up 100% the following day. .

The FRONT price surge comes as the token has been listed on South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb.

Decentral Games Launches ICE Poker

Decentral Games is a “play-to-earn” gaming protocol that offers users the opportunity to earn a living through incentivized gaming, self-custody, and the delegation of metaverse assets that deliver returns.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and CoinGecko shows that the price of DG is up 55% from a low of $0.236 on Jan 25 to a daily high of $0.366 on Jan 26.

DG/USD 1 hour chart. Source: CoinGecko

The DG price increase comes as the ICE poker game protocols beta is already live and allows users to create avatars and win money at an ICE poker room.

Quantstamp services are in high demand

Blockchain security and code audit provider Quantstamp saw the price of its token rise 66% on Wednesday to a daily high of $0.357.

VORTECS™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began detecting a bullish outlook for QSP on Jan. 23, before the recent price rally.

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. QSP price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, QSP’s VORTECS™ Score rose to a high of 73 on January 23, some 10 hours before the price staged a 69% rise over the next two days.

The increase in the price of QSP comes after a series of audits carried out by the Quantstamp team for multiple projects, among them the code of the decentralized exchange CasperSwap and the NFT market, MakersPlace.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.734 trillion and the dominance rate of Bitcoin is 41.8%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

