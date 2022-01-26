America. Santiago Baños responds to critics: fans want number 14

Jonathan Collazo

For the elimination of America in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 against Cougars, and after the fall of some reinforcements during this winter market, the President of the America, Santiago Baths has been criticized by the azulcrema fans, which has even come to ask on several occasions for his departure from the club on social networks.

This Wednesday the director of the Eagles held a press conference and responded to the criticism it has received, affirming that the true Americanist fans only Interested in the team lifting the title 14 and not who is the president and the coach.

“People have the right to demonstrate. What the true American fans want is for the team to lift the 14, I don’t think they are interested in who is the president, the coach or the players. What the true fans want is for us to give them titles“, he pointed.

“Time will tell how my management was, if it was good or bad, if we gave championships”, he added Toilets, who together with Santiago Solari He appeared before the media, between laughs and some jokes with the reporters.

Right there, the President of the Coapa team took responsibility for not having closed the template before the start of the Closing Tournament 2022, affirming that there were different circumstances for some reinforcements to materialize already with the season started, as in the case of Juan Otero, who was presented as the last signing.

“I am the first person in charge and I think it took us a while to close the reinforcements due to different circumstances. The commitment is that in upcoming tournaments the squad is closed before matchday 1. I have to be more punctual in that sense and we will work so that from the summer the template is closed before the start”, he pointed.