AMLO orders a thorough investigation into the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador instructed this Tuesday to carry out an investigation in depth about the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, which occurred in Tijuana last Sunday.

The head of the federal Executive maintained that it will soon be with those responsible since governments no longer maintain complicity with members of organized crime.

“In the case of the compañera who was murdered in Tijuana, I have given instructions because we are going to carry out a thorough investigation.

“The difference, and it is an advantage, is that we do not allow impunity. Previously there were relationships of complicity, that was the government, a gang of criminals, not now“, said the federal president at a press conference from the National Palace.

Lee: Two journalists killed in BC; goes special prosecutor to ‘resolve quickly’

The Tabascan reproached his political opponents for the pounding they have made of the request for protection that the journalist made in 2019 and pointed out that her requests were channeled at all times, however, he did not ask for federal protection.

“They say: ‘he went to ask the president for protection and look what happened,’ as if we had not attended to the compañera, as if they had not mattered to them and she was left without protection, because that is the idea they want to project in a perverse way” , He said.

Yesterday, the Governor of Baja California, Marina Del Pilar, reported that a special prosecutor will be appointed after the murder of two communicators in less than a week: Margarito Esquivel and Lourdes Maldonado.

Follow the information on business and news in Forbes Mexico