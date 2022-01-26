Andrés Restrepo, son of actor Fabio Restrepo, who is still in the ICU, dies of covid-19

On January 23, Andrés Restrepo, son of actor Fabio Restrepo, died in Medellín.

The 35-year-old was in an ICU due to covid-19.

Restrepo, who was also an actor, worked on ‘Escobar, el patron del mal’, and was an independent producer.

Meanwhile, his father, actor Fabio Restrepo, has been in the ICU since December, also due to covid-19, and is stable. However, he has presented complications as he is diabetic and hypertensive.

Those close to the actor and producer lamented the death of Restrepo Jr., including the journalist Hernán Muñoz Álvarez, who wrote on his Twitter: “Covid-19 has not gone away, it continues to attack and cause pain in thousands of families. Today he died in Antioquia actor Andrés Restrepo. His father, Fabio Restrepo, continues in the ICU (stable). Prayers and a lot of strength for his family and friends.”

On December 23, Fabio Restrepo entered the Sagrado Corazón clinic in Medellín, due to low blood sugar, according to journalist Carlos Ochoa, from Teleantioquia, on his networks. “The artist’s health was complicated by bacteria and now he is in intensive care. In addition, he has advanced pneumonia and is positive for covid-19 ″. Andrés Restrepo was later admitted.

A few days ago, on Fabio Restrepo’s Instagram account, it was published: “Almighty God, we trust in you and put our faith in you, so that you heal my brother and my father. And to be able to take a photo like this again : Happy as a family. We miss you very much. Please everyone, prayer.”