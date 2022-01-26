Ángel Mena announced if he will play against Brazil

Ángel Mena is doubtful for the match against Brazil and announced whether he will play against ‘Canarinha’.

The weekend left the unknown about the physical condition of Ángel Mena after the Ecuadorian was injured in the match with Club León. The attacker of the Ecuadorian National Team showed a pain in his knee that did not allow him to continue playing, so he left the field after 43 minutes of the game.

Yesterday it was made official by León that Mena suffered a grade 1 sprain in one of the ligaments in his left knee, something that prevents him from being 100%. This raised the question of whether he will be able to reach Thursday’s match against Brazil and today the same player spoke about his presence on the field of play.

“It would be too hasty to give a diagnosis at this time and say whether I will be there or not. I believe that the necessary evaluations must be carried out and the doctors have a lot of responsibility as well. Sometimes the final decision depends on one wanting to be on the field, but You have to consider what the doctors and the coaching staff may think”Mena began at a press conference.

“We try to take it as calmly as possible, we also don’t want to do things in a hurry and that it will be the cause of something worse. Currently I could tell you that I really want to play, but if you have to take many precautions. With that he doesn’t want say that it is discarded, but if it is necessary to evaluate it very well”, finished the Ecuadorian attacker.

The presence of Mena is not ruled out or confirmed, so the next few hours will be key after the results of the tests that have been carried out. The player has every desire to be there, but if the injury could get worse, he will make the decision to rest and not risk spending more time off the court.