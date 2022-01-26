Ángela Aguilar announced why she does not have a boyfriend

At 18 years old, the Mexican, Angela Aguilar She has become one of the most important singers of Latin music and mainly of the Aztec country. This is mainly due to the fact that she has a voice that adds more followers every day throughout the continent. For her part, the young singer became known worldwide when she performed the song “The crybaby” at the awards Latin Grammys of the year 2018.

While that same year he released his first studio album that had great critical acclaim, since this release was an immediate success. This record was so good that it received nominations, one for the Grammy awards and two Latin Grammy Awards. This made her one of the youngest artists to be nominated for both awards.

For her part, last year, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar released the theme song “Tell me how you want” together with the singer Christian Nodal in November. Because of this, she was the first Mexican artist to enter the list. Billboard Global 200. In addition to being her first number 1 song on Mexico.

Also, recently, the talented brunette once again confirmed that she is one of the most important new singers this year. She a few hours ago she shared a post where she stated that she received seven nominations for the Lo Nuestro Award 2022. They are:

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Album of the Year – Mexicana Enamorada

Song of the year – Tell me how you want

Female Revelation Artist

Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican

Song of the Year – Regional Mexican – Tell Me How You Want

Album of the Year – Regional Mexican -Mexicana Enamorada

Changing the subject completely and talking about her personal life, recently, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar announced in a Telemundo signal program why she does not have a boyfriend. About it she said “I am in love with life and music, which is why my professional career is clearly affected”. He also stated that when he has a partner he will keep it hidden as much as he can.