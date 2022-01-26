Ángela Aguilar celebrates the success of her first palenque by dining at a street stall

The singer Ángela Aguilar will sing the anthem of Mexico in the fight of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez against Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas.

american singer Ángela Aguilar, better known as “The princess of Mexican music”, turned on social networks because she turned 18 years old, and as part of her birthday celebration, the famous reported that she was already preparing a solo tour, because now she is officially considered a young adult and no longer as a Teen.

The fans of the interpreter of “Actually” have gone crazy after the famous youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar was impeccable in her first concert after coming of age and thus taking a new and important step in his life.

In 2012 he released his first album with his brother Leonardo, which bears the title of “New Tradition”; this EP was produced by Manuel Cazares, having the sound of a mariachi as the main one, which had great success in various parts of the country, including countries like the United States.

It should be noted that Ángela has achieved many successes despite her young age, since At just 17 years old, the youngest of this dynasty put her family’s name on high when she was nominated for the Latin Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album for her album “Primero Soy Mexicana.”

Ángela continues adding successes in her musical career, because this time she launched herself alone with her first palenque, choosing the Feria de León, in Guanajuato, as a witness of an overwhelming success where the public sang each of her songs.

It was last Sunday January 23 The interpreter of “En Realidad” appeared at the León Fair without the presence of her father, Pepe Aguilar, nor her brother who did not hesitate to support her behind the scenes. Although the artist said she was nervous before her audience, this disappeared when the show began

That is why the famous singer has revealed that it becomes difficult to choose something to eat whenever she is away from home and working, such is the case on tour. Under this scenario, the minor of the Aguilar Dynasty revealed through her Instagram account with a message “Last night… my first palenque alone. Thanks for everything Leon, Guanajuato. It was a real privilege”, and accompanied this publication of photographs of the magical night.

This one ended with a dinner presumably on the street, this because it can be seen in the image that Ángela is out in the open eating with a plate of tacos in hand, thus demonstrating that she is an artist who eats in exclusive restaurants, but also in smaller and simpler places.

You may also like: