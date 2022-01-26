Ángela Aguilar is not Mexican… where was she born?

hits like ‘Tell me how you want’ or ‘Actually’ they have placed Angela Aguilar as one of the greatest exponents of Mexican regional music and has even come to sing the National Anthem in great events, such as in the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, but is she Mexican?

Ángela Aguilar was not born in Mexico, but in Los Angeles, California, so he has dual nationality: Mexican and American. The first thanks to his father Pepe Aguilar Y his mother Aneliz Álvarez-Alcalá.

Although she is Mexican-American, Ángela Aguilar has always shown her love and respect for Mexican traditions: on Instagram, the singer He asked the new generations of Mexicans to “be proud of their roots and traditions.” In addition to the fact that he usually wears typical costumes.

Ángela Aguilar asks Mexicans to be proud of their traditions (@angela_aguilar)

On September 15, 2021, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter reaffirmed his love for Mexico by writing “Today and always, long live Mexico!” In addition to publishing a photograph of a presentation where she wore a dress with the colors of the flag.

Mexico has been an inspiration for Ángela Aguilar, who has made her own versions of emblematic songs such as ‘La Llorona’, ‘Red Sky’ or ‘Black Dove’in addition to the inspiration that the music of Vicente Fernandez… to the degree that he comes to tears with a song from ‘Charro de Huentitán’.

Having dual nationality has influenced his training, since Ángela Aguilar speaks three languages; added to the fact that he attends high school in a California institution.

In an interview for the Los Angeles Times, Ángela Aguilar made it clear that she doesn’t care where they sing her songs, but what he is interested in making them feel “proud of Mexico”In passing, he highlighted the value that mariachi has for Mexican music, “it is for all ages and it is universal,” he said.