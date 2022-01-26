Ángela Aguilar not only sings: we tell you where she studies and what languages ​​she speaks

Singer Angela Aguilar always surprises her followers, because she is not only talented to perform in the artistic world: she speaks several languages ​​and continues with his studies despite the fame

Although she already enjoys prestige in the entertainment world, the 18-year-old’s parents have demanded that she continue with school because “they don’t want to have donkey children.”

It is known that the daughter of Pepe Aguilar and Aneliz Álvarez is currently in her last year of high school at an institution located in California, United States, where she lives with her family.

However, the exact location of the site where he goes to prepare professionally is unknown; It is also not known if he will choose to enter the university in a few years.

These are the three languages ​​spoken by Ángela Aguilar

in 2019 Angela Aguilar She managed to be nominated for a Grammy Award for the release of her album “Primero Soy Mexicana”, located in the category of best regional Mexican album.

Although he did not win, this set a precedent in his career and his performance in the world of music (both with his family and alone) is increasingly recognized.

The young woman not only succeeds in the arts. In her private life, she stands out for her intelligence, her taste for horses, as well as for her ability to understand mathematics and languages.

turns out Ángela Aguilar speaks three different languages: English, Spanish and Chinese. The first two are his birth languages ​​because she was born in the neighboring country and grew up there, but his parents and relatives are Mexican.

The career of the interpreter of “En Realidad” was built with hits sung in Spanish, for that reason Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter does not forget her roots.

Further, Angela Aguilar I study for two years Chinese. He still can’t master the idiom 100 percent, but he is able to hold a basic conversation and count numbers from 1 to 20.