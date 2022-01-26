Anuel AA: who is his brother who is in prison | Puerto Rican | celebrity | FAME

What happened to the brother of Anuel AA? The Puerto Rican singer has spoken out again about his brother, who is currently in prison. Karol G’s ex-partner has decided to remember her closest relative in a recent interview for the release of her album “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren”. The celebrity has said that he only needs to have his relative released to have everything in life.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago is one of the most popular urban artists of recent years. Not only is it followed on social networks, but it is also among the most listened to in the streaming platforms.

Anuel AA He has recently been the focus of public attention for announcing, with an eloquent video on his official Instagram account, that he is in a relationship with the influencer Yailin The Most Viral.

This, moreover, occurred after a few words he made Carol G at a concert and that many of his followers have related him to his ex-partner and his current girlfriend. “He got into my relationship and took it away from me. But, mommy, at the end of the day, if that was the case with me…”said the “bug“before singing”To her”.

Anuel AA in a photograph for his fans. (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram).

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT ANUEL AA’S BROTHER WHO IS IN PRISON?

Anuel AA He has been very careful in talking about his brother who is incarcerated. The reggaeton player has not mentioned his name or the reason why he is in prison. What he has said is that it is the only thing he lacks to have everything in life.

“Let my brother get out of this prison, because otherwise I’m happy… I’m number one, the concerts are selling out, my son is happy, my mom is happy, the only thing mommy needs is for my brother to come out, when he comes out my brother already, there is my perfect life”, he said in an interview with “Hoy Día”, the well-known television program Telemundo.

The ex-partner of Karol G He first told about his close relative in January 2020, when he was in an interview with “I know everything”. At that time, that aspect of the personal life of the star of the urban genre was not known.

“My brother is in jail too. I don’t talk much about it, but my brother is there… He is three years older than me, but we are like twins. One of the things I would most like in the world is for him to be free, but these are things in life. God’s plan is perfect.”, said who was also imprisoned after being accused of illegal possession of weapons in Puerto Rico during 2016.

Anuel AA in a photograph for his social networks. (Photo: Anuel AA / Instagram)

DID ANUEL AA ASK YOU TO RETURN KAROL G?

On the other hand, in September 2021, Anuel AA sent a message to Karol G to resume the relationship and did during the Baja Beach Festival in Mexico. In the video, the Puerto Rican is seen singing a sad song that apparently reminded him of the Colombian star.

“Everyone very hard, let’s see if Karol listens to him and comes back with me. Let it be heard on the moon! commented the singer while singing “Babalu”, a heartbreak song.

Anuel AA and Karol G, hugging, when they were a couple. (Photo: Karol G / Instagram)

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

While Yailin La Más Viral is known that her real name is Jorge Guillermo Diaz and is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic well known in her country, but who has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AA, an artist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, it has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.

Although he only has 3 videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, he has already made many collaborations with other Dominican singers, with whom he earned a name on the local scene in his native country.

in your account Instagram, the singer has more than 1 million followers, which recently increased after uploading some stories with Anuel AA.

And it is that, until a few days ago, there were 700 thousand people who followed her on said social platform.

ANUEL AA AND HER BEGINNINGS IN MUSIC

Raised in Carolina, Puerto Rico, he began recording music at the age of fourteen and began posting it online four years later in 2010, before eventually signing with the Latin division of American rapper Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group.

In 2016, his success was put on hold the same year by a 30-month prison sentence for illegal possession of firearms in Puerto Rico. He recorded the entirety of his debut album while incarcerated, during which time his genre of music grew in popularity.

AA released his debut album titled Real Until Death on July 17, 2018, the day he was released from prison. Within the next six months, he appeared on Billboard Hot Latin Songs, cementing his position as one of the top Latin artists.

In August 2019, he released the song “China”, a collaboration with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J Balvin.12 Since then, he released other songs such as “Me gusta” with Shakira, and his second album, Emmanuel, which was released on May 29, 2020.

In November 2020, she made a statement on Instagram and released a new song suggesting her impending retirement from the music industry, citing relationship and family issues.