As rarely, Bárbara Mori is seen very much in love with her boyfriend | u-channel

Ana Caroline

The actress celebrated Fernando Rovzar’s birthday with an emotional post on Instagram.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Even if Barbara Mori she usually leaves her relationship away from her social networks and looks at her publicly, on special occasions, the actress reiterates how in love she is with her boyfriend, Fernando Rovzar. An example of this is her most recent post on Instagram, where the mother of Sergio Mayer Mori It was seen more caramelized and romantic than ever.

As a result of Rovzar’s birthday, the film and television actress shared images in which she celebrated her boyfriend’s life and thanked all the love and affection she has shared with him since They began their relationship in 2018. The remembered interpreter of Rubí, left a very emotional message for her partner in the caption of the photo.

“There are no words to express how I feel about you. I am so grateful to have the privilege of sharing this life with you. Happy Birthday my love! @elrovzar,” he wrote.

Fans, friends and colleagues within the entertainment industry joined Mori in congratulating the film and television producer. famous as Luis Ernesto Franco, Fabiola Campomanes, Claudia Alvarez, Lorena Meritano and more commented with messages of affection for the couple.

Some Mori fans celebrate this relationship that they celebrate this relationship, which is going to be four years old, and some very tender jokes are even read in the publication, such as that of a follower, who wrote: “And Ruby finally found true LOVE.”

Who is Barbara Mori’s boyfriend?

In 2018 the actress and grandmother of Mila Mayer Subtil began a relationship with Fernando Rovzar, a film and television producer who has forged a career at the production company Lemon Studiso. Among his most successful productions in recent years, the series Monarch, from Netflix, as well as the tapes Mother’s Mind Y Mr. Avila, for HBO.

On January 24, he turned 42, making him a year younger than Bárbara Mori and is a divorced father of two children, the result of the marriage he had in 2004 with Sylvia Wardly. Since he began his romance with the Rubí actress, the couple has kept everything related to their relationship away from the spotlight, although from time to time they are seen together at public events, such as red carpets.