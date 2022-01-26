At the edge of the sea Salma Hayek shows off her figure and shows off social networks

There is no doubt that Salma Hayek, is one of the most important Latin artists in the world film industry. This is mainly because she is the owner of a brilliant talent that daily garners more followers all over the world. In addition, the beautiful Latina has participated in feature films that have been all the rage in the film industry and this year she is going for everything with important performances.

For her part, this time the talented Mexican is trending on various entertainment news portals for a series of photos that she herself shared on her official accounts. Specifically in her profile Instagramthe protagonist of the film “Frida” It showed how well he looks at his age and how much he enjoys the sea in his spare time.

with this post Salma Hayek confirmed that her natural beauty remains intact at 55 years of age. He also added a comment that reads as follows: “If you forgot to make your New Year’s resolutions, it’s still January. I made mine but I’m going to add to the list”. Let us remember that at the end of last year she was seen very well at the premiere of the film Eternals in different cities of the United States.

The eternal They are a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. Although they have never intervened, now a threat hangs over humanity. With this feature film, the beautiful Mexican is once again at the top of her career, since there is great expectation for the quality of the actors and actresses who participate in her. Such is the case of Angelina Jolie.

Of his personal life we ​​have to say that Salma Hayek in 2006 he met during an exhibition in Venice to Francois-Henri Pinault. A year later she announced that she was pregnant and engaged to the aforementioned European businessman. For her part on a Saturday February 14, 2009, Hayek married civilly with Pinault in Parisin a small ceremony attended only by his intimates, while two months later the religious ceremony was held.