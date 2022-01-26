Atalanta’s obstacles to sell Duván Zapata to Newcastle, Inter intercedes for Gosens | Colombians Abroad

Duván Zapata would already be taking English classes, thinking about a possible future in the Premier League, from where they have been watching him for several weeks. But what he did not count is that he is ‘sleeping with the enemy’, since he has been a partner who has crossed in his possible exit.

This is Robin Gosens, one of the two Atalanta players that Newcastle wants. It turns out that the marker would have already advanced in his contacts, just like his friend who scored, but an offer made him back down on his negotiation and, incidentally, stop all other conversations.

Inter Milan would have been interested in the German and that set off the alarms for coach Gasperini, who was radically opposed to losing two figures in the same market window, without possible replacements being mentioned for now.

It is said that Newcastle have already made the second offer for Duván Zapata, no less than a six-month loan with an obligation to buy for 40 million euros, exactly what they wanted in Bergamo. It is worth remembering that the first business proposed by the new owners of the British club was for 30 million, which was easily increased without further discussion.

As it happens, both players are currently injured and that has also somehow slowed down the negotiation than usual. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter will go for Gosens at all costs and right now, and then Zapata will not leave despite having everything agreed in the Premier? Anything can happen in the days of January that remain before the market closes.