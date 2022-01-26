Atlanta United continues to ask for references from Mexican Luca Martínez Dupuy

The striker born in Mexico, but who plays in Rosario Central, is wanted by the MLS team, who have asked for references to the footballer who has participated with the Mexican Under-22 National Team

The Atlanta United continues asking for references from Mexico-Argentina Luca Martinez Dupuy, who plays in Central Rosary from Argentina. The youth is of interest to the MLS team, which is looking for a striker.

Last weekend, directors of the Atlanta they were in a match Central Rosary, to see the performance of the striker, although they had no contact with the Mexican team in minor divisions.

The striker born in Mexico, but who plays in Rosario Central, is wanted by the MLS team, who have asked for references to the footballer who has participated with the Mexican Under-22 National Team. @lucamartinez_

After that visit, according to sources close to ESPNDigital, the Atlanta United continued asking for references from the Mexican striker, coaches and people close to Luca Martinez Dupuy to analyze your hiring.

In the references they highlight his ease in creating spaces in the attack, in addition to his ability to participate in defensive work and strength in front of goal.



For now, a formal proposal has not arrived from the Atlanta United to Rosario Centralalthough talks continue. Luca Martinez Dupuy He has a contract with the Argentine club until December 2023 and has been surveyed by several teams in the winter market.

On Rosario’s part, they are open to listening to the proposal of the team of the mls.

The attacker plays for the Mexico national team, despite the fact that he was wanted by the Argentine U-23, prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His father is originally from the South American country, but the footballer from Rosario Central identifies with Mexico, because he was born in that territory.

Currently the Atlanta United It is directed by the Mexican Gonzalo Pineda and has Jürgen Damm, also a Mexican, on its roster, in addition to the fact that he recently said goodbye to Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres.

Martinez Dupuy is 20 years old and debuted in 2019 with Central Rosary, the previous season he scored four goals and continues among those considered in the Mexican team.

The Atlanta United could do his preseason in Mexico, so that if the interest materializes, the forward of Central Rosary he would meet his new companions in his country of origin.