Avianca reactivates multiple routes and creates new ones for this 2022

Avianca, consistent with its goal of adding more than 50 new destinations in three years, announced the creation of two new routes and the reactivation of another seven from different airports in Latin America. After that, the well-known Colombian airline will reach 120 routes and more than 3,800 connections per week of access to its customers. To continue; the details.

Last year, the South American company opened 17 direct connections to meet the expectations of its travelers, all of this despite the health situation. Now advertisement seven new routes and the reactivation of 2 more from March this year. The purpose is to travel directly and non-stop from Colombia and Costa Rica to the best destinations in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ecuador.

For example, it will be possible to fly directly from Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena in Colombia, to cities such as Ipiales, Orlando, San José, Río Hacha and New York. In addition, the direct connection from San José, in Costa Rica, to Quito was created, all this from the end of March 2022. The direct connections between Bogotá and London, and Cartagena to Miami, were also reactivated.

The company also announced that the route: Cali – Orlando – Cali, one of the most successful direct international connections inaugurated during 2021, will no longer be seasonal and will remain permanent from March. Tickets for these routes are now available for sale from the mobile application, the website, physical points of sale or through travel agencies.

AVIANCA RETURN TO CUBA?

The Avianca company was one of the most demanded by Cuban passengers, especially for its connections to South American countries, such as Colombia itself, El Salvador, Peru or Chile. But in October 2019, the company suspended the sale of tickets to and from the island, citing problems with the US embargo.

Avianca then indicated that it had to “resolve pending problems” before giving a solution to this issue. Then the global health crisis would come and airlines, airports and air activity in general, were one of the hardest hit industries. At that time, the Colombian company maintained a daily flight to Havana from Bogotá and another from San Salvador. For now, Avianca has not uncovered this issue again.

“We continue to provide more and better point-to-point and non-stop connectivity opportunities to our customers so that they can travel to their preferred destinations in the Americas and Europe, at more competitive rates and with a tailored product that allows them to personalize their trip. This is how we combine the best of our 100 years with the practicality of the modern low-cost world”, was the last thing that Ana María Copete, Director of Sales Colombia of Avianca, said.

