Awilda Sterling-Duprey at the Whitney Biennial in New York | Culture

Among the 63 artists participating in the next edition of the Whitney Biennial, which will take place from April 6 to September 5 at the Whitney Museum in New York, is the Puerto Rican artist Awilda Sterling-Duprey.

Sterling-Duprey, born in San Juan in 1947, is the oldest living artist to this day. Throughout her career she has stood out as an experimental artist, choreographer, dancer and educator.

The biennial, titled Quiet as It’s Kept, by Whitney curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards; It was supposed to open in the spring of last year, but the covid-19 pandemic and racial protests in the United States after the murder of George Floyd delayed the plans.

Alia Farid, born in Kuwait, but who currently resides in the Puerto Rican capital, will also say present at this edition.

The new biennial will include the participation of artists such as Rebecca Belmore, Nayland Blake, Raven Chacon, Tony Cokes, Alex Da Corte, Ellen Gallagher, EJ Hill, Alfredo Jaar, Julie Tolentino, Rick Lowe, Rodney McMillian, Adam Pendleton, Lucy Raven, Guadalupe Rosales and Kandis Williams, among others.

The youngest artist included is Andrew Roberts, born in Mexico, in 1995.

The exhibition highlights the work of late artists such as Steve Cannon, Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, NH Pritchard, Jason Rhoades, and Denyse Thomasos.

The curators said through a press release, that they added artists who work outside the United States and others based in border cities between the United States and Mexico; and the United States and Canada, to artistically explore this dynamic.

Since its first edition in 1932, the Whitney Biennial has been a polarizing exhibition, but an undeniable landmark for fans and art lovers.