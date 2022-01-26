Bautista, Galán and Rodríguez free after discharge for Odebrecht case

The leaders Andrés Bautista and Roberto Rodríguez, of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), and former senator Tommy Galán, of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), yesterday received confirmation of the discharge of the accusations in the Odebrecht consortium bribery scandal .

This decision was adopted because Wilson Camacho, the head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), did not appeal the sentence that had previously declared the three defendants “not guilty” of the accusation of receiving part of the US$92 million in bribes from the Brazilian construction company.

Diaz Rua and Conrado Pitaluga Cases

The Public Ministry partially appealed the sentence that sentenced the former Minister of Public Works, Víctor Díaz Rúa, to five years in prison for the crime of money laundering, and the defense of the lawyer Conrado Pittaluga.

In this regard, Pepca requests that Díaz Rúa’s sentence be modified and that he be declared “guilty of the criminal type of bribery”, and that he be sentenced to 10 years in prison, and Pittaluga to seven.

“That consequently the defendant Víctor Díaz Rúa, the sentence imposed be modified, pleading guilty to the criminal type of bribery and consequently be sentenced to a sentence of 10 years in prison,” Pepca argues in its fourth petition, of the instance that It consists of 92 pages.

the two doomed

The defense council of Ángel Rondón and Díaz Rúa, the only ones convicted in the trial, went before the secretariat of the First Collegiate Court of the National District, appealing the sentence that condemned him for bribery and money laundering.

After the decision has been appealed by the parties involved in the process, the file will be sent to the presidency of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District, where the judge, Julio César Canó Alfau, who presides over the Criminal Chamber, will appoint. through a computerized random draw, one of the three criminal chambers that will hear appeals

Failure

On October 14, 2021, the court sentenced businessman Ángel Rondón to eight years in prison. They also imposed five years on Víctor Díaz Rúa, after determining his criminal responsibility for the events.

The decision was notified on November 25, 2021, by means of proof of delivery of the sentence instrumented by the secretary of the court, Pamela Corcino Polanco.

In the sentence, they ordered the confiscation of the companies Lanshan Corp and Constructora y Contratistas Conamsa, in addition to all the assets that are supposedly the result of illegal activities.

They also arranged to seize a building from Díaz Rúa in Casa de Campo in La Romana; condominium in Torre Caney; the yacht “La Balbie”; the Sky Land Radio Broadcasting Company, among others.

Discharge

The court, chaired by Gisell Méndez and also made up of Tania Yunes and Jisell Naranjo, declared the acquittal of Pittaluga, Bautista, Galán and Rodríguez.

Likewise, it ordered the lifting of the coercive measure against him and the cessation of any order to immobilize funds and cancellation of any opposition to his assets.

CONSORTIUM

The great scandal.

The Odebrecht Case in the Dominican Republic has been an investigation by the Public Ministry against the Brazilian construction company Norberto Odebrecht. This construction company acknowledged in December 2016 before the United States Department of Justice that it had made money bribes and bribes to public officials of the government of 12 countries, including the Dominican Republic, during the last 20 years, to obtain benefits in contracts. public.

The company acknowledged that it paid 92 million dollars in bribes in the Dominican Republic.