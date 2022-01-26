Biden will come to NYC to speak with the mayor about violence

President Joe Biden will visit New York City next week to speak with Mayor Eric Adams about fighting gun crime, a meeting that will come in the wake of the recent fatal shooting of two city police officers.

The White House reported that Biden plans to discuss his administration’s “comprehensive strategy” to combat gun crime during the February 3 meeting, which includes increasing funding for cities and states to hire more officers. police officers and pay for violence prevention and intervention programs in the community.

The strategy also includes beefing up federal law enforcement efforts against arms dealers, according to the White House.

Biden spoke with Adams by phone Monday night to offer his condolences for last Friday’s shooting of two New York Police Department officers, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, died the night of the shooting. His partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, was taken off life support Tuesday, four days after officers were fatally wounded after being called to a Harlem apartment by a woman who said she needed help with her adult son.

Authorities said the man, 47-year-old Lashawn J. McNeil, opened a bedroom door and shot at officers as they walked down a narrow hallway. A third officer shot McNeil as he tried to flee.

McNeil died Monday.

In anticipation of Biden’s visit, Adams said, “I look forward to welcoming President Biden to New York City next week and sitting down to discuss how we can work collaboratively to end the scourge of gun violence that we are facing. watching on the streets of New York.

Adams also said in a message on social media: “Public safety is the highest priority of my administration, and we appreciate the opportunity to show President Biden how the federal and local governments can coordinate and support each other in this fight to keep citizens safe. New Yorkers.”

Psaki said the president told Adams, who has been in office less than a month, that he is committed to being a strong federal partner for New York City and other jurisdictions that have been struggling with rising gun crime. of fire during the last two years.

Earlier this week, and just days after the two officers were shot, Adams announced a plan to curb gun violence that includes intensifying efforts to seize illegal weapons.

The mayor also wants the police department to use facial recognition and other technology to identify people who carry guns, to expand cash rewards for whistleblowers who share information on gun-related crimes, and for the city to help companies to pay for the installation of surveillance cameras.