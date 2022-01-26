Biden will visit NYC to meet with Adams to discuss curbing gun violence

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden will come to New York City next week to meet with Mayor Eric Adams about the effort to combat gun violence in the city, the White House said Wednesday.

The visit comes amid a worsening gun problem: shooting incidents in New York City are up 24% this year compared to the same period in 2021.

“On Thursday, February 3, the President will travel to New York City, meeting with Mayor Eric Adams to discuss the Administration’s comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime, including historic levels of funding for cities and states put more police on the street and invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs, as well as intensify federal law enforcement efforts against illegal arms dealers,” the White House said in a statement. .

Adams unveiled his plan to end gun violence on Monday, part of which was a renewed call for federal support for universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.