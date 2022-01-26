Bill Murray surprises the public with an impromptu concert in a New York park

Imagine yourself walking calmly through Washington Square Park in New York City and start hearing that someone is reciting poetry and singing. You see that people start to gather around the place and, when you get closer, you realize that the interpreter is the great Bill Murray.

This happened to dozens of people on January 19, when the legendary actor and comedian decided to surprise the people who walked through the iconic place in the Big Apple to promote his new job New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization, the documentary that debuted at Cannes last year where he performs songs and poems in a concert held in 2018 at the Acropolis in Athens.

In a series of videos recorded and posted on Instagram by the filmmaker and influencer Nicholas Heller, Murray can be seen reciting the poet’s “Dog” Lawrence Ferlinghetti and perform “I Feel Pretty” by West Side Story. Bill was not alone, as he enlisted the help of the cellist Jan Vogler, the violinist look wang and the pianist vanessa perez, who accompanied him until the show was stopped by the police.

“Police say we have to turn off the microphones,” Murray said. “We’re going to trash this place!” As published by the Page Six site, the journalist and host were present among the crowd of spectators Carole Radziwill Y Karen Duffy, producer of the upcoming Murray documentary.

You can see excerpts from Bill Murray’s performance in New York City’s Washington Square Park below.