Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: they rise again but investors lost millions

An unexpected rise in cryptocurrency prices gives investors hope. Bitcointhe most popular digital currency, rose 8% and was positioned above the $36,000; at the same time that Etherthe second most traded virtual currency, rose 10% and managed to break the barrier of $2,400.

The rest of the cryptocurrencies were infected by this upward movement of Bitcoin and Ether and also rose. For example, Binance Coin Up 9%; Cardano 6%; Sunny 11%; XRP7%; Dogecoin 10%; and Polkadot 12%.

The most experienced investors took advantage of the fall and made million dollar purchases of Bitcoin. Such is so an anonymous wallet caught the attention of the international crypto community because it had $0 before the crash and managed to amass $1 billion worth of bitcoins at “gift” prices.

“Stop selling Bitcoin because you are in a panic. You are selling to this man who has been buying between $2M and $18M in a matter of hours,” CC15Capital tweeted.

How much money investors lost in this crash

At the end of last year, some cryptocurrencies reached new records in their price, which excited investors. However, they could not keep them and since then, their price has plummeted.

Here’s how much they fell from then to today.

Bitcoin: The cryptocurrency remains 47% down from its latest all-time high of $69,000. Today it is trading at US$36,000.

ether: at the same time as Bitcoin, it traded at $4,800 but fell 50% today.

BinanceCoin: The cryptocurrency fell 45% from its last all-time high of $686.

Cardan: The digital currency “ADA” fell 66% from its last all-time high of $3.

Solarium: the cryptocurrency today trades at US$90, but it had traded at US$259. In percentage, the drop is 64%.

XRP: it fell 82% from its last all-time high of $3.40.

Moon: Blockchain cryptocurrency Terra fell 36% from its last all-time high of $103.

Polkadot: on November 4 it reached an all-time high of US$54 and since then, it has fallen 66%.

Dogecoin: investors who relied on the dog “meme” cryptocurrency lost 80% of their capital.

Shiba Inu: the other cryptocurrency “meme” of the dog also fell 75% since October of last year.

MINERS STAY FAITHFUL TO BITCOIN: WHY THEY ARE THE ONLY SALVATION AND WHAT CAN HAPPEN IF THEY SELL THEIR PROFITS

Bitcoin miners are responsible for generating the blocks that make up the blockchain chain, adding a “password” (called hash) to each of them that serves to identify each block and introduce all new transactions back into the network.

This mechanism is called “proof of work” because it compulsorily requires miners to “work” connected to the blockchain to process each transaction on the network. For this reason, its electrical cost is high.

For every block mined every ten minutes, miners receive a reward of 6.25 bitcoins, about $248,372. .

This profit is used by mining companies to cover costs – such as electricity and rent – and take profits.

However, it was revealed that most miners did not sell a single penny of this bounty in the last two weeks. This means that miners are “liquid” because they prefer to accumulate bitcoins and are speculating on a future rise.