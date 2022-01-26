Bitcoin begins to “revive” and investors say it will go up

Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency in the entire crypto ecosystem, shows signs of recovery and is trading at $38,000, 4% higher than hours ago.

According to analysts, the drop was a “healthy” and “necessary” correction to gain momentum and reach new all-time highs.

In this line, investors maintain that Bitcoin will suffer “a breakout” at US $ 40,700 and once past that point, it will not stop rising.

On the other hand, Etherthe second most traded digital currency in the entire ecosystem, fell to $2,500 and this correction represents a 47% drop from its last all-time high of $4,800.

The next step of the popular crypto is to reach $3,500 again according to market analysts at Tradingview, and it is still uncertain what will happen after that figure, as the coin shows signs of instability.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin, Luna, Polkadot, Cardano, Solana, XRP and Polygon are slowly recovering with gains ranging between 3% and 10%.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin, the “meme” cryptocurrency that bears the face of a dog, has again given astronomical returns to its investors, after Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, spoke about it through Twitter.

In your personal account, Musk told McDonald’s, the fast food chain, that he would eat one of their hamburgers on television if they accepted payments with Dogecoin.

Quickly, the tweet went viral and the digital currency gave gains of 10% in a matter of hours.

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

cryptocurrency Dogecoin was launched in 2013 by an American programmer named Billy Markus, with the aim of being a “joke” between friends around the popular “Doge” meme.

In the midst of the pandemic, its use went viral, after Musk referred to it on several occasions through Twitter and in television interviews.

However, the fundamental characteristics of this cryptocurrency prevent it from being a stable investment.: The project prints blocks with 10,000 Dogecoin coins every minute and approximately 14,400,000 Doge are printed daily. Therefore, it is highly inflationary by definition and design.