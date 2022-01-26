Bitcoin hits its lowest price in the last six months: what does this mean for cryptocurrencies?

This Monday, January 24, the price of bitcoin fell again by 3.56% compared to last Friday and was valued below $34,000 at the opening of the market. The collapse experienced by the cryptoactive since the beginning of the year would respond, mainly, to the decisions of the United States Federal Reserve (FED) regarding its monetary policy, because during 2020 and 2021 these instruments took advantage of the increase in the liquidity of the markets due to low interest rates.

However, due to the prospects of tightening the FED’s monetary policy to counteract inflation, Bitcoin and its valuation are being affected. “Equities in technology groups, which are particularly sensitive to rising rates, are under pressure,” Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at City Index, told AFP.

Some investors assured AFP that one of the qualities of bitcoin, its supply limited by the algorithm that regulates its issuance, makes it a safe haven against inflation, a kind of digital gold, which would be less attractive if the FED takes action .

The price of bitcoin fell to $34,000 and among the factors of this reduction is the change in the direction of the monetary policy of the United States FED. (Shutterstock for EF)

[ Criptomonedas están en la mira de Tributación ]

Other cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin have followed their downward trend and have lost value in the first 24 days of the year. For example, Ethereum had a variation of -6.8% compared to last Friday.

End of cryptocurrencies?

Otto Mora, technology specialist blockchain assured that the behavior of the cryptoactive is a temporary effect. “It can definitely be said that there was a lot of speculation and this is correlated to the fact that, additionally, the stock market in the United States had a significant correction these days. This is the fourth time since 2017 that bitcoin has a 50% correction, that is, we have already seen these behaviors before,” Mora assured.

[ Banco Central se declara tolerante y vigilante con las criptomonedas ]

Although there is never total certainty to say that there may be more corrections, it is very unlikely that bitcoin will lose its value completely.

On the other hand, Mora explained that whenever there are important price corrections such as the one currently experienced, good investment opportunities open up. “I consider that bitcoin prices below $40,000 are good opportunities to enter to invest. Of course, always bearing in mind that this is a speculative investment and, due to its nature, risky”, Mora highlighted.

Over the course of this Monday, Bitcoin rallied a bit and was trading above $37,000, according to Coindesk.