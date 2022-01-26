Bronx River Parkway Crash Ends in Mysterious Reveal of Driver Shot – NBC New York

What you should know Police responded shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a reported crash on the south side of the parkway near East 177th Street.

NEW YORK — A car accident on the Bronx River Parkway Tuesday night culminated in the surprise discovery that the driver had been shot, but it’s unclear if he was shot because of the accident or if the gunshot caused it.

Police responded shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a reported crash on the south side of the parkway near East 177th Street. That’s where officers discovered an Acura sedan and the driver, Jahwan Joseph, 25, of The Bronx, unconscious and with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the Acura collided with multiple cars before coming to a stop.

No weapon was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.