Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will marry in a million-dollar mansion in Palm Beach

How could it be done? the wedding of the son of David and Victoria Beckham? Well, in style and a preview of how luxurious the celebration will be, the mansion chosen for its realization has been found.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will marry on April 9 this year in an impressive mansion in Palm Beach.

This mansion is owned by Nelson Peltz, father of the bride, which he bought in 2015 for $103 million dollars.

The mansion, called Montsorrel, is 44,000 square feet in size., built on a seven acre lot. Its extensive green areas will be ideal as the setting for the wedding that will be covered exclusively by Vogue.

Behind the mansion there is also a somewhat tragic story that hopefully will not harm the future spouses. This began to be built in 1965, at that time the owners were Anita Ten Eyck O’Keeffe Young and Robert R. Young.

Everything was going well until Robert killed himself before the house was completely ready. After this the widow put the name of Montsorrel that she still maintains.

