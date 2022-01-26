Bucaramanga vs Millonarios Liga BetPlay summary and chronicle 2022 | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Bucaramanga and Millonarios staged a duel in which security was paramount, trying not to leave any space and avoid a defeat in a complex match. A match from more to less, to end in a zero draw between the two.

The start of the game was marked by the intensity of the locals, who had the first goal in the head of Gularte, but it was annulled by the line judge, ratified by the VAR. It didn’t take long for Millonarios to take control of the game and possession, as they usually do. That mastery of handling could not be translated into options in the first minutes, despite seeking to give him mobility throughout the midfield area, having Silva as the axis.

Téliz had the job of chasing the blue captain, preventing him from being uncomfortable on the court. In compromise, Bucaramanga entered a fence for both, prioritizing the defensive order, without generating clear options or trying to look for Gularte, who was the man designated by Craviotto.

While Millonarios, despite handling the ball in a high percentage, reached a certain point in the rival field, to go back and generate again. The first shot of the blues came in Daniel Ruiz, after a good joint high pressure.

The work of the Bucaramanga midfielders also focused on preventing Perlaza and Bertel from leaving, with Caballero and Cardenas, respectively, in charge of not allowing them to leave in attack. The pressure from Bucaramanga forced Millonarios to look for the long game, this being the first game. An exit from Montero almost ended in a goal, a long kick and Andrés Gómez could not finish due to pressure from Chaverra and Gómez.

For the second part, Bucaramanga began to press, having just approximations, but little by little, generating danger in the blue defensive zone. Gamero’s changes appeared, with the departure of Ruiz and Gómez, giving way to Valencia and Guerra, who entered the circuit and began to complicate Bucaramanga’s defensive approach.

Bucaramanga found spaces, on two occasions, Montero was fundamental. A lack of concentration by Segura forced the goalkeeper to come out, to reject the ball and bother the rival attacker. In addition, he saved a header from Téliz, arriving calmly in a play that represented danger, at minute 81. The leopard warned again, in a long-distance free kick. Sherman Cardenas crashed a ball into the post, where Montero was unable to reach the ball.

The tie leaves Millonarios in second place, while Bucaramanga is in ninth position, with two units. The Blues will face Nacional next Saturday, while Bucaramanga will visit América.