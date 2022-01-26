Buy the best keyboard case for your iPad Pro 11 at a great price on Amazon

The Logitech Keyboard Case is the best you can get for your 11-inch iPad Pro.

When we buy a new iPad the first thing we look at is a good cover to protect it. And if it comes with an integrated keyboard, much better. The quintessential case for the 11″ iPad Pro is the Logitech Folio Touch that drop today almost 30 euros to stand in a very attractive price. It is a case with touch trackpad to use your iPad Pro as if it were a laptop, but with the good thing about an iPad. It is one of the best cases for the 11″ iPad Pro.

Portability is the most important feature of a tablet and if it also has the power and versatility of an iPad Pro 11 we are talking about one of the best gadgets that you can have today to work at home or wherever you want. You can also get the cover with a keyboard, but without a trackpad, for less money, today the Slim Folio drops to 95 euros on Amazon. opportunities like this they do not let themselves escape if you want to have the best for your iPad Pro.

One of the elements that we miss the most in an iPad is the keyboard, and when we have this type of device that protects and adds a keyboard to our iPad, we can only admire them. Keyboard It is thin, light and very soft to the touch.. The key layout is Spanish QWERTY, as expected. The trackpad is multi-touch to be able to perform almost all the functions that we would do on a MacBook. This cover is valid both for iPad Pro 11″ 1st and 2nd generation.

The keyboard+case are built in premium materials, with military anti-fall protection. His closure is magnetic, it will never be accidentally opened on you. Once the cover is opened and the keyboard is placed on the table, it rests on a 40 degree angle, ideal for any task that we are going to carry out on the iPad. Once closed, the cover has a prime site for your Apple Pencil with magnetic closure too.

The keyboard has all the keys to interact perfectly with iPadOS, it does not lack any detail. Connects to iPad via Smart Connector in a matter of millisecondssomething that we can assimilate to the keyboard of a laptopthere will be no time when you are not left without pairing the iPad.

The cover can be placed in keyboard mode, in drawing modein view mode hiding the keyboard and you can use it in reading mode no problem with keystrokes interfering. And being a keyboard with direct connector, no battery required or batteries, the necessary energy is acquired from the iPad Pro itself.

