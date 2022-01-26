Caliber 50 has a candidate to cover vocalist Edén Muñoz | INSTAGRAM

After the important news we received a few days ago about the departure of Eden Munozleaving course as a vocalist in the band Caliber 50, there are already rumors of a possible replacement.

While Eden already has his project as a soloist underway and even very soon to launch his first production of this type, a famous singer He has already proposed to sing with his former group.

It was Charles Sarabia the Ex vocalist of the Banda El Recodo, who in his social networks was making a reference with some photographs in which we can see how they edited his face on top of the vocalist of said group, very funny images for his fans and for connoisseurs of the Mexican region.

Of course the interpreter He was having fun with the matter, all thanks to how users were making proposals that he could be the new singer, perhaps this new voice that could come to surprise the public.

Of course, there are many people who trust that with the Caliber 50 he would be much better, however, he did not decide to deny anything about it either, there are still possibilities.

Carlos Sarabia uploaded the images where he is proposed as the vocalist of Caliber 50.



The truth is that there is nothing confirmed and that we will have to continue waiting to see what the future of this group that has gained so much popularity and now has an empty space to cover and is looking for someone to fill it in a good way. .

For now, social network users will also continue making their proposals, also contributing with some editions as funny as the ones we saw today, but it is also very possible that the serious proposal that we are all waiting for will arrive.

For now, social network users will also continue making their proposals, also contributing with some editions as funny as the ones we saw today, but it is also very possible that the serious proposal that we are all waiting for will arrive.