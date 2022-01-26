Carlos Fierro arrives at the border to reinforce Bravos

Juarez City- Under 17 champion in 2011, Carlos Fierro from Sinaloa has been a new member of the Braves of FC Juárez since yesterday and thus returns to Liga MX after a two-year stint with the San Jose Earthquakes of MLS.

The board of the Juarense team announced this Tuesday that the 27-year-old left winger made himself available to coach Ricardo Ferretti since yesterday.

Fierro was born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, is 1.75 m tall and weighs 71 kilograms. In Liga MX he has defended the shirts of Chivas, Querétaro, Cruz Azul and Monarcas Morelia, he was also part of the Mexican team that won the Under 17 World Cup in 2011 and that was played in Mexico and where he was recognized with the Ball of Bronze.

Fierro made his Chivas debut in July 2011 in the World Football Challenge. A month later he played for the first time in the First Division when the sacred herd played against Monterrey.

On August 18, 2012, still wearing the red and white shirt, he scored his first goal in the top circuit and achieved it against San Luis. In Clausura 2014 he played 1,286 minutes and it is the tournament in which he accumulated the most minutes on the pitch.

At the end of 2015, his transfer to Querétaro was confirmed as a one-year loan, with an option to buy, but after 12 months he returned to Perla Tapatía to once again defend the colors of Chivas in the Clausura 2017 tournament in who are champions.

In December 2017, Carlos Fierro changed his skin once again and became a reinforcement of Cruz Azul in a definitive purchase with a view to Clausura 2018. Six months later he was loaned to Morelia on loan without an option to buy for Apertura 2018.

Matías Almeyda, former coach of Guadalajara, takes him to San José in June 2019 and thus Fierro becomes the first reinforcement of the Earthquakes for the 2019-20 MLS season, but in December of last year he left the institution to no longer enter the plans of the Californian team.