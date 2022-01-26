https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220125/carlos-slim-domit-se-lanza-contra-att-son-inefficient-e-incapable-1120747013.html
Carlos Slim Domit launches against AT&T: “They are inefficient and incapable”
Carlos Slim Domit launches against AT&T: “They are inefficient and incapable”
Mexican businessman Carlos Slim Domit accused AT&T of influencing US regulatory authorities to prevent América Móvil from entering… 01.25.2022, Sputnik Mundo
2022-01-25T23:36+0000
2022-01-25T23:36+0000
2022-01-25T23:38+0000
Latin America
Carlos Slim
🏛️ companies
Mexico
USA
Clear
america mobile
at&t
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1120746942_0:0:1360:765_1920x0_80_0_0_0bfa51773eb6fa89d5f79975b19284f3.jpg
The president of the Board of Directors of América Móvil assured that the AT&T company —which was previously his ally— has been inefficient and incapable in its business in the field of telecommunications. In a conference with the media, Slim Domit argued that, for a long time, AT&T had capable managers and officials in Mexico, until later they were replaced by “mediocre” people who, instead of serving their infrastructure, customers and market, have focused on managing with regulators and media arguments that justify its inability, protecting its inefficiencies.” In this sense, he referred to the fact that AT&T has exerted pressure on the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to prevent the entry of the Mexican company to the pay television market, arguing that Claro TV —owned by América Móvil— would violate the competition rules of the Latin American country with its incursion. regulate the telecommunications sector in the country— has not yet issued a ruling on the authorization of Claro TV, which ensures that its entry into the market will allow m More areas of Mexico have greater connectivity and access.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220104/revelan-how much-recovered-carlos-slim-for-remissions-of-taxes-during-the-penalty-government-1120006788.html
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220113/slim-salinas-pliego-hank-gonzalez-quienes-son-los-posibles-compradores-de-banamex-1120302122.html
Mexico
USA
2022
News
en_ES
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1120746942_0:0:1360:1021_1920x0_80_0_0_de16871ed06eef51b62e95c7a3d1a9c9.jpg
carlos slim, 🏛️ companies, mexico, usa, clear, mobile america, at&t
Mexican businessman Carlos Slim Domit accused AT&T of influencing US regulatory authorities to prevent América Móvil from entering pay television in Mexico.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of America Movil assured that the company AT&T —which used to be his ally— has been inefficient and incapable in his business in the field of telecommunications.
In this sense, he referred to AT&T has put pressure on the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to prevent the entrance of the Mexican company to the market of PayTV, under the argument that clear tv -property of America Movil— would violate the competition rules of the Latin American country with its incursion.
“AT&T have focused better on negotiating with regulators and the media with arguments that justify their inability, protecting their inefficiencies. For this reason, both they and Telefónica are leaving many countries,” Slim Domit said, according to information from The Online Policy.