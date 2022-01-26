Celia Lora captivates the networks with a small outfit, “Work of art” | INSTAGRAM

Precious! Celia Lora captivated social networks with a truly revealing outfit, the Mexican playmate chose a garment for the occasion that caused more than sighs to her most ardent admirers.

Like a true work of art, Celia Lora She wore on her official Instagram account with a photo shoot that had already been seen, but that her followers do not tire of admiring because she looks like a goddess.

For the occasion, the famous Mexican playmate chose a pretty flirtatious pink bodysuit with transparencies and some nature; Without a doubt, Internet users were more than captivated by the pronounced neckline of the famous.

Chela and Alex Lora’s daughter complemented her outfit with small accessories, quite natural makeup and her dark hair completely in place. Celia Lora’s outfit revealed much of her charms and skin for social media, proving that she has an hourglass figure.

The photograph in question was shared 20 hours ago and has exceeded 250 thousand reactions on the famous social network, Lora was provided with many compliments and beautiful words about her beauty in the comment box.

Celia Lora captivates the networks with a small outfit, “Work of art”. Photo: Instagram.



Celia Lora achieved fame thanks to her beauty and irreverence, although being the daughter of the TRI idols made her someone known to the public, it was her way of acting that caught her followers.

This beautiful woman has been characterized as the queen of reality shows, Acapulco Shore was the one that has brought her the most popularity and Celia has confessed that she used to say yes to all the reality shows that she proposed.

Celia Lora made it clear that the time had come to start saying no after La Casa de los Famosos, because the playmate claimed not to have had a good time on this Telemundo show.

Lora complained that they wanted to control her from the first moment, since they prohibited her from wearing certain outfits and limited her in other situations that left her seriously dissatisfied, which is why she indicated that after that she would select which reality shows she would enter and which ones she would not.

This beautiful woman has become one of the darlings of social networks thanks to her diverse and constant content and not being afraid to give more to Internet users; She even made her own YouTube channel where she has made strong revelations about her personal life.

Among her confessions, Lora has indicated that she does not intend to marry or have a solid partner and agrees with some of Acapulco Shore that polyamory is best, since she assures people are not prepared to be faithful.