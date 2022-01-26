Celia Lora takes off her clothes and poses in the latest issue of Playboy Mexico magazine

since last year Celia Lora informed her followers that she had a surprise prepared for them, and it was her appearance on the cover of the most recent issue of Playboy Mexico magazine., in which she poses accompanied by six other girls.

The publication’s official Instagram account shared additional images of the session, accompanying them with a phrase from Celia giving her opinion about the magazine: “Playboy helps you escape reality, which is already very complicated and adds freedom to women.” .

It is worth mentioning that this is the fourth time that Celia Lora appears on the cover of Playboy; the first time was in 2011, and from there his popularity increased, until he became a model, influencer and even star of reality shows such as “Acapulco Shore” and “The House of the Famous”. She has more than ten million followers on Instagram, and took the opportunity to share a video with her fans in which she informs them of the appearance of the magazine.

