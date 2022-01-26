Chantal Andere celebrates her 50th birthday

Gratitude is infinite in the life of Chantal Anderewho this January 25 celebrates his 50th birthday. And what better time to give due recognition to his family, especially his husband, Enrique Rivero, who has been her best accomplice throughout all these years, proud that everything is on the right track, as she recently reiterated when talking about her marriage. Of course, the actress published an emotional message as a celebration, in which she expressed how she feels when she receives her new return to the sun, sheltered by the love of her family, and happy to fulfill day by day the dream of her in maternity. Among other things, the actress also highlighted the enormous satisfaction that invades her by continuing to add professional achievements, fully devoted to her passion for the stage.





SEE GALLERY







MORE RELATED NEWS





With her heart in her hand, Chantal shared her endearing celebration with her followers on social networks, highlighting the enormous meaning that turning 50 has for her, an age in which she has been allowed to make a remarkable retrospective of her experiences. “Happy Birthday to me! I have nothing more to thank life for, God to the Virgin of Guadalupe for allowing me to reach my first 50 years today! Thanks to my family, without them I would be nothing. Thanks to my colleagues, my audience, my fans and life for so many joys and blessings. Mom, dad, thank you for giving me life and a unique, magical and wonderful life. Thanks to my nana for always being there for me. Thank you Grandma Jackey for making me laugh so much…”, she wrote in the first lines of it.





In that space, the star made a special mention of her husband Enrique, with whom she had the fortune to form a family made up of two children, which keeps her fully excited and motivated to move forward. “@enriverolake thank you for the family we managed to form together. Natalia and Sebastián, my whole life, my engine and the cause of so much happiness!”, he added. Let us remember that both have been married for 13 years, and since then they have written a love story in which they have been the protagonists of great moments; To sample, the glimpses that they repeatedly share on their social networks, in which they have shown their passion for travel and art, just to mention a few aspects.





SEE GALLERY







Chantal also illustrated her words with a photo album in which she poses beautifully at various times in her life, not to mention the black and white postcard she included from when she was a child. Before finishing, the actress, who in the past also ventured as a singer, expressed the pride that invades her for the achievements that she has added in her career, which have earned her the recognition and affection of the public that has followed in her footsteps since she ventured in show business. “Thank you for my work, for my experiences, for so many blessings! I hug you tight and I appreciate so much love, thanks to life that has left me so much!” He said.





Happily in love





For Chantal, sharing her life with Enrique Rivero Lake has been the most fulfilling experience. Recently, she spoke of the enormous affection she has for her for the father of her children, who has also always supported her in her career in front of the cameras. “We have been married for 13 (years) and Enrique and I have known each other for 14. Honestly, they don’t know what a parenting experience it has been. I continue with the same illusion, with the butterflies (in the stomach). I see it and I drool. Then they tell you that love transforms, but I suppose that love transforms after 20 years, I don’t know. The truth is that I have an exceptional father by my side with Natalia and Sebastián, my two children. I have a fantastic husband who respects my work, who doesn’t question my work, who looks out for me, who is a hard worker,” she said recently.





SEE GALLERY







