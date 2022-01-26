Chiefs and Rams open as favorites for the Conference Finals

Kansas City and Los Angeles have the best chance of advancing to the Super Bowl, according to sportsbooks

The Kansas City Chiefs opened as one-touchdown favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals at Championship Game of the AFCfollowing an exciting playoff weekend filled with dramatic surprises.

The chiefs outscored the Buffalo Bills in a back-and-forth matchup on Sunday night to earn their ticket to the Final of the AFC for the fourth consecutive season. Caesars Sportsbook opened with the chiefs as favorites by 6.5 points over the Bengals. The line moved quickly to Kansas City -7 in bookmakers around the country.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are favorites to meet in the Super Bowl. Getty Images

At Championship Game of the NFC, Los Angeles Rams opened as 3.5-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers.

The chiefs they were the only favorites to survive the Divisional Round. The underdog three —San Francisco, Cincinnati Y The Angels— gave the surprise. It’s only the third time in the Super Bowl era that there have been three straight-score upsets in the Divisional Round, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Bills came close to pulling off the fourth upset, something that has never happened in the Divisional Round during the Super Bowl era. Buffalo took a 36-33 lead over Kansas City with 13 seconds left, only to see Patrick Mahomes lead the chiefs to field goal position with quick passes to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Harrison Butker kicked a 49-yard field goal to force overtime and Mahomes hit Kelce for the game-winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime.

“I admit I thought the game was over,” CEO of the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas, John Murray, told ESPN. “We had our administrative team preparing for the Game for the Title of the AFC Come in Bengals and Bills. Impressive. We were planning the Bills for 7.5 against the Bengals“.

Adam Pullen, assistant director of operations at Caesars Sportsbook, said he would have given chiefs odds to win the game were 10-1 when they started the drive from their 25-yard line trailing by three points with 13 seconds left.

“I know it’s Mahomes, but it’s 13 seconds,” Pullen said. “It had to be 10-1, maybe higher.”

Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round game also had an exciting ending. The SuperBook opened the betting for the Championship Game of the NFC between 49ers Y rams after The Angels took a 27-3 lead over the Buccaneers in the third quarter. The bookmaker was eventually forced to stop betting for the game between 49ers Y ramsas the Buccaneers came from behind.

Down 27-3, Tampa Bay had 25-1 odds to win the game. The Buccaneers tied the score 27-27 with 42 seconds left, but the Buccaneers quarterback rams, Matthew Stafford, connected with Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass to set up at the Tampa Bay 12-yard line. Kicker Matt Gay kicked a 30-yard field goal, sending the rams to the Championship Game of the NFC, where they will face a team from the 49ers who has defeated them six times in a row.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams twice in the regular season. Getty Images

“That was the most exciting playoff game I can remember seeing,” Murray said. “At least until the after game.”

The chiefs they go into championship week as consensus favorites to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City is at +130 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by rams at +210, the 49ers at +450 and the Bengals at +750.