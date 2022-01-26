Chivas and PSV sign an alliance for the exchange of players and coaches

The agreement between the Mexican club and the Dutch was signed for two years at training levels

Chivas announced an alliance with PSV Eindhoven, in which, according to the Mexican club “They will share practices for growing their talent on and off the field at various levels, as well as in commercial work.”

The agreement was signed for two years and consists of the exchange of players and coaches at training levels, as well as international experience. The activities will take place both in Mexico and in the United States. In addition, it is planned to have friendly matches between the senior and youth teams.

Chivas and PSV Alliance @Chivas

PSV Eindhoven and Chivas will have access to the knowledge, methodology and practices of each other’s Basic Forces, as well as in the area of ​​brand and business, so that the two clubs can improve in these segments.

“To formalize the agreement, the clubs organized a virtual meeting, hosted by Joost de Wit, leader of international alliances for PSV, in which Amaury Vergara, president of Chivas; Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Chivas; Mariano Varela, were present. Chivas sports delegate, and Marcelo Michel, coach of the Chivas First Team, while Toon Gerbrands, general manager of PSV, and Ernest Faber, director of basic forces of PSV, participated for the Dutch, along with the legal representatives of both parties “, published the portal of Guadalajara on the agreement.

In the same place as Chivas, the words of Amaury Vergara after reaching the agreement with the Dutch team. The owner of the Mexican team was happy for the alliance that will strengthen the work that has been done in the basic forces of the Herd in the last two years.



“The fact that this agreement takes place at the beginning of this new Chivas era is very special for us, especially because it is PSV, a unique club with a lot of tradition, the most Mexican team in Europe. We want to join forces with clubs with which we feel identified, with whom we share strong values ​​and who want to build based on them in search of a better future for both institutions, with a great opportunity for mutual growth, as we know it will be from here from now on with PSV”.

