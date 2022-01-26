Christian Eriksen trains with the Ajax subsidiary; looking for team

dpa agency

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has started training with him Jong Ajaxthe subsidiary of Ajax from Amsterdam, in order to stay fit until i find new team After his compulsory march of Inter Milanthe Dutch entity reported on Tuesday.

“I am very happy to be here”he pointed Eriksenwho played for the Dutch team from 2010 to 2013 before signing for Tottenham. “In Ajax I know people, It’s like coming home cause I’ve been here a long time. All facilities are available and with Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. It’s the perfect foundation for me right now. I want to return to my best level so that when I find a new club I can adapt as quickly as possible,” he stressed.

On December 17, the Inter de Milan and the Dane reached an agreement to terminate their contract in a “consensual” manner, since transalpine laws do not allow any athlete to compete professionally with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator), which had to be implanted after collapse in a Denmark-Finland of the past European Championship.

During that meeting on June 12, 2021, Eriksen went into cardiorespiratory arrest during the first part and was treated by the medical services, which managed to revive him after an eternal 15 minutes.

They see it as an example

The coach of Jong Ajaxthe former player of Atlético de Madrid John Heitingawas delighted to be able to count on Eriksen. “If a former player knocks on the club’s door in this situation, we have no doubts, he is welcome. It’s great that he can train with us. Christian is an example for many of our boysa source of inspiration for youth to rise”, he acknowledged.