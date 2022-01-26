Christina Aguilera remembered Vicente Fernández through a song

The American singer but with Ecuadorian roots, Christina Aguilera, is promoting her album in Spanish ‘La Fuerza’, which has six songs written by herself. The blonde, in her repertoire, included one in honor of the deceased singer, Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12 in Jalisco.

This may be because, years ago, Christina Aguilera and Alejandro Fernández -son of ‘Charro de Huentitán’- collaborated on a version of the musical success ‘Today I have a desire for you’. “I feel a lot of love for Alejandro. We have many years of friendship”, expressed the artist.

“The death of his father hurt me in my soul and I am very happy to have decided to include the ranchera that I recorded on this first album. It is a tribute to all those who have put Mexican music in the place where it is today, especially Vicente Fernández,” said Aguilera during an interview for the Los Angeles Times portal.

In addition to the ranchera that she broadcast, Christina Aguilera also released a song with the light-eyed black boy, Ozuna, called ‘Santo, which promises to be a hit in the genre. Likewise, she has another future success with Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole.

This new musical release by the blonde would be her second album, after she released ‘Mi Reflejo’ at the beginning of her career with the aim of winning over the Spanish-speaking public. During another interview, she assured that it was a project that she had been pending for a long time and that she was able to count on the collaboration of several producers and artists.

“My reflection has a special moment in my life, but it was more than 20 years ago when I was just coming out on stage, I was very green in the business; it was ‘Baby Christina’. Now I am an adult woman who has had an incredible career and I can come back after having reflected and being a mother and being able to share with my children a great part of who they are, ”she said.

‘Chente’ Fernández died on December 12 due to complications from Guillain-Barré syndrome. Announced his death, thousands of fans of his music went to the place where they were watching him to accompany Doña Cuquita -his wife- and the rest of his relatives to say their last goodbye.